Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.21% of Cavco Industries worth $34,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cavco Industries opened at $211.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $123.10 and a one year high of $224.95.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.

