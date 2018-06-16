Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,052 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.55% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $28,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,346,000 after purchasing an additional 131,130 shares during the period.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HPP. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

NYSE:HPP opened at $35.01 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $174.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.65 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $355,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,149 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.