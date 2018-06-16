Schroder Investment Management Group Has $29.79 Million Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201,023 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.66% of Universal Insurance worth $29,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 10,484.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,499,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,141,841.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,302 shares of company stock worth $4,901,291 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $35.30 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

