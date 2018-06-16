Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 2,679 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.41% of Signet Jewelers worth $32,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIG stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos acquired 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $349,860.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,930.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

