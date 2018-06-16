Schroder Investment Management Group Has $30.54 Million Holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.43% of Oxford Industries worth $30,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

In related news, CFO Scott Grassmyer sold 4,665 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $362,237.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $269,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,142.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,165 shares of company stock worth $1,016,482. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries opened at $83.42 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.60 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

