SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) Receives GBX 3,515 Consensus PT from Analysts

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,540.77 ($47.14).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,450 ($45.93) to GBX 3,750 ($49.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.26) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,564 ($47.45) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Peter Harrison purchased 1,345 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,356 ($44.68) per share, with a total value of £45,138.20 ($60,096.13).

SDR traded down GBX 89 ($1.18) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,187 ($42.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,161. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 3,002 ($39.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,784 ($50.38).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

