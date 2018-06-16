Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $14.37 Million Holdings in Echostar Co. (SATS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Echostar worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Echostar by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SATS. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Echostar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Echostar from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of SATS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 611,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,152. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.79. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Echostar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $501.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.