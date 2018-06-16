Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,872 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Huntsman worth $23,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Huntsman by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Huntsman by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Huntsman by 36.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntsman news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 16,106 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $526,505.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 393,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,977.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. ValuEngine lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $43.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.94. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.73.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

