Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Position Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Spirit Airlines worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $39.61. 1,191,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

