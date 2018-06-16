Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $22.09 Million Position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of Mack Cali Realty worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In other Mack Cali Realty news, CEO Michael J. Demarco purchased 68,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $1,374,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Gantcher purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty opened at $19.80 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $138.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

One of the country's leading Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

