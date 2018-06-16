Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH) Position Cut by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,051 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Prestige Brands worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Prestige Brands by 46.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,837,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,954,000 after acquiring an additional 582,373 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Prestige Brands by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,559,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,272,000 after acquiring an additional 385,950 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Prestige Brands by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,284,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after acquiring an additional 203,809 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Prestige Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,126,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,033,000 after acquiring an additional 493,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Prestige Brands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 946,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Brands alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $757,688.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $810,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Prestige Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Prestige Brands traded up $1.36, reaching $36.79, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.61 million. Prestige Brands had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Brands

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.