Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,025 Shares of 2U Inc (TWOU)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of 2U worth $22,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get 2U alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $935,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 193,544 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $16,009,959.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,735 shares in the company, valued at $32,238,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,462 shares of company stock worth $17,781,547. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on 2U from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on 2U to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.35 and a beta of -0.03.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $92.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.