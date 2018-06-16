Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Holdings Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Steris worth $35,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 17.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Steris by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Steris by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of STE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.07. 539,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,179. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Steris had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other news, VP Sudhir K. Pahwa sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $192,374.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $297,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,395 shares of company stock worth $5,698,019. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.