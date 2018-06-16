Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000.

In related news, VP John Barneson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $787,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neal E. West sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $239,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,242,630 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum remained flat at $$113.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 223,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,179. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.77 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

