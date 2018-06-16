Relaxing Retirement Coach Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index makes up about 1.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,168,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,905,505,000 after buying an additional 5,823,997 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 4th quarter worth $148,557,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 4th quarter worth $6,541,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 4th quarter worth $6,008,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1,824.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 129,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index opened at $40.73 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $40.96.

