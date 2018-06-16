Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTERMEDIATE-TERM U (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTERMEDIATE-TERM U (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTERMEDIATE-TERM U comprises approximately 1.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTERMEDIATE-TERM U worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTERMEDIATE-TERM U by 8.9% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTERMEDIATE-TERM U by 1.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 100,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTERMEDIATE-TERM U by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTERMEDIATE-TERM U by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTERMEDIATE-TERM U by 11.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $52.07 on Friday. SCHWAB STRATEGI/INTERMEDIATE-TERM U has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

