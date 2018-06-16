Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,475,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 875,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 754,022 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 582,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 83,634 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000.

Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF traded down $0.04, reaching $77.99, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 437,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,293. Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

