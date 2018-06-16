Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Scorpio Bulkers earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 45.5965964927042 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SALT shares. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Scorpio Bulkers traded down $0.15, reaching $7.40, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 692,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,189. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $582.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.10.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.04%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

