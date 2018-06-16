Hosking Partners LLP Has $7.27 Million Position in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 1.34% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,355,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 77.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 417,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

SALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers traded down $0.15, hitting $7.40, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 692,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,189. The company has a market cap of $582.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.10. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

