Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (RFP) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other research firms have also commented on RFP. ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Resolute Forest Products Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Get Resolute Forest Products Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE RFP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 447,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $12.15.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.80 million. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.