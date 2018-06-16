Scott Nagel Sells 6,250 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $134,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $314,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RDFN stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -120.15. Redfin Corp has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.15 million. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Redfin by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $158,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $28.00 target price on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

