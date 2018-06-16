Scout Investments Inc. Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $17,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,307,000 after buying an additional 231,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,658,000 after buying an additional 226,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $6,008,000. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $6,289,000.

AMN Healthcare Services traded up $0.85, hitting $58.90, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,849. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.97 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $234,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,970.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Jeffrey Harris sold 19,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,061,715.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,717.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,603. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

