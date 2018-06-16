SCP Investment LP Takes $1.95 Million Position in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Newmont Mining comprises 1.3% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Shares of NEM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,736,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,258. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.71 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

In other news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $117,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $935,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.