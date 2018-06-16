Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Given $23.33 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $23.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.63) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Scpharmaceuticals an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 21,048.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 287,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Scpharmaceuticals traded down $0.65, hitting $7.11, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.23 and a quick ratio of 19.23. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. equities analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.