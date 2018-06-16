SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 356.85% from the company’s previous close.

SCYX has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS traded up $0.05, hitting $1.97, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,930. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.49.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 9,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.78%. research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth $264,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 60.0% during the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 222.9% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth $1,746,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.