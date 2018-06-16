Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (SCBH)

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of SCBH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. 4,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907. The company has a market cap of $186.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.04. Seacoast Commerce Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

