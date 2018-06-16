Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 1st.

CKH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 target price on Seacor and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Seacor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of CKH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.42. 232,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,035. The company has a market cap of $981.24 million, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.82. Seacor has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 9.03%. analysts predict that Seacor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seacor by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Seacor by 2,282.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacor by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Seacor by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 97,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

