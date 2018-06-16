Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.11 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

Shares of CHK stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.64. 37,404,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,266,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.90. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,972,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 2,561,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,117.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 139,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,795,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

