Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for HighPoint Resources Corp Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for HighPoint Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPR. Johnson Rice started coverage on HighPoint Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HighPoint Resources in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of HPR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,418,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,691. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 3.31. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

In related news, SVP David R. Macosko sold 22,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $151,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Stephen Berg bought 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $100,312.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,896,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, an exploration and production company, focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford Fields of the Denver-Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

