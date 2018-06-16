Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Matador Resources Co’s Q4 2018 Earnings (MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTDR. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of Matador Resources traded down $0.30, reaching $26.13, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 3,438,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.16 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Matador Resources by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

