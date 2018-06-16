Secoo (SECO) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.21

Press coverage about Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Secoo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2905620636737 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SECO. Zacks Investment Research cut Secoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut Secoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Secoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Secoo traded down $0.35, reaching $9.88, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 466,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00. Secoo has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Secoo will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

