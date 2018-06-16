SecretCoin Price Tops $0.0226 on Exchanges (SCRT)

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One SecretCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SecretCoin has a total market capitalization of $95,482.00 and $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00040530 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015195 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SecretCoin Coin Profile

SecretCoin (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling SecretCoin

SecretCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

