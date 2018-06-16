Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of Washington Federal (WAFD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.25% of Washington Federal worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Washington Federal by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Washington Federal opened at $32.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Washington Federal has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $37.70.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

