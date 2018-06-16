Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $19.78 Million Position in McCormick & Company (MKC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.14% of McCormick & Company worth $19,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,322,000 after acquiring an additional 130,107 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,455,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,536 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,816,000 after acquiring an additional 204,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,767,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,835,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McCormick & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.89.

Shares of MKC opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $111.46.

McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. McCormick & Company had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. research analysts expect that McCormick & Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About McCormick & Company

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

