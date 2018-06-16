Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,193,088,000 after acquiring an additional 395,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,334,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,107,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,346,462,000 after acquiring an additional 565,536 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,116,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,998,000 after acquiring an additional 173,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,013,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,105,290,000 after acquiring an additional 512,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.98. 4,724,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,454. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $256.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 22.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $2,243,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,399,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.20, for a total transaction of $3,513,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,761,533 shares in the company, valued at $412,551,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,202 shares of company stock worth $9,536,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.28.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

