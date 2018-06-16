Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Coastway Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CWAY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastway Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CWAY) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,751 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.91% of Coastway Bancorp worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWAY. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastway Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $106,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Coastway Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Coastway Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coastway Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coastway Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastway Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Coastway Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:CWAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986. Coastway Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

About Coastway Bancorp

Coastway Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Coastway Community Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Rhode Island. The company's deposit products include certificate of deposit, savings, non-interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, and club accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Coastway Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastway Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.