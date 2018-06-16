Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Shire PLC (SHPG)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shire were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHPG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shire during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Shire during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shire during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Shire during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shire during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Shire alerts:

Shares of Shire traded down $1.02, hitting $161.75, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Shire PLC has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $177.51.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Shire PLC will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHPG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $186.00 price objective on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shire from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.64.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.