Select Equity Group L.P. Invests $22.84 Million in McCormick & Company (MKC) Stock

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 214,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of McCormick & Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company by 8.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company by 423.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.89.

McCormick & Company opened at $106.40 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. McCormick & Company has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $111.46.

McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. McCormick & Company had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.