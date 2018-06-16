Select Income REIT (SIR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 24th.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Select Income REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 target price on shares of Select Income REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Select Income REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of Select Income REIT traded up $0.02, hitting $21.50, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 415,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,568. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.82. Select Income REIT has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.93 million. Select Income REIT had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. analysts expect that Select Income REIT will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Select Income REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 31.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of March 31, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

