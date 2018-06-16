Selfkey 24-Hour Volume Hits $72,509.00 (CRYPTO:KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $12.16 million and $72,509.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Gatecoin, Kucoin and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003576 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00584985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00247670 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046645 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00095682 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,952,790,386 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Tidex, RightBTC, Lykke Exchange and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

