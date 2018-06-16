Investors Buy Large Volume of Senior Housing Properties Trust Call Options (SNH)

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,447 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,291% compared to the typical volume of 104 call options.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.43 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,326,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,239 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,618,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,348,000 after buying an additional 874,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,557,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,038,000 after buying an additional 141,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,009,000 after buying an additional 126,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,261,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,081,000 after buying an additional 45,351 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

