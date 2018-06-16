Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Director Douglas A. Roeder Sells 980,389 Shares

Senseonics Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 980,389 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $3,941,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Senseonics traded up $0.18, hitting $4.24, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,108. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Senseonics Holdings has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 828.76% and a negative return on equity of 406.72%. The company’s revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,387,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 420,358 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 200,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 91,822 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

