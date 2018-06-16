Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) versus Sensient Technologies (SXT) Critical Analysis

Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Amyris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amyris and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris -85.70% N/A -125.68% Sensient Technologies 8.32% 17.67% 8.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amyris and Sensient Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sensient Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50

Amyris currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 78.02%. Sensient Technologies has a consensus price target of $90.77, suggesting a potential upside of 27.41%. Given Amyris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amyris is more favorable than Sensient Technologies.

Dividends

Sensient Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Amyris does not pay a dividend. Sensient Technologies pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Amyris has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amyris and Sensient Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris $143.45 million 1.90 -$72.32 million ($3.05) -1.78 Sensient Technologies $1.36 billion 2.21 $89.60 million $3.42 20.83

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Amyris. Amyris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensient Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Amyris on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

