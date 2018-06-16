Sentinel One Day Trading Volume Hits $303,035.00 (CRYPTO:SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $303,035.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002128 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000931 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000670 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000585 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,999,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinelgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

