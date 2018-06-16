Senvest Management, Llc Sells 177,818 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) major shareholder Senvest Management, Llc sold 177,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $2,832,640.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Senvest Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 21st, Senvest Management, Llc sold 384,568 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $5,149,365.52.

On Thursday, May 17th, Senvest Management, Llc sold 465,585 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $6,476,287.35.

IMMR opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.77. Immersion had a return on equity of 118.96% and a net margin of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 826.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Immersion in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immersion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

