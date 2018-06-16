Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) to Sell

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of Sequans Communications opened at $2.10 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.44.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 62.26% and a negative return on equity of 243.68%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Numen Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 114.0% during the first quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 428,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 7,628,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 3,084,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.