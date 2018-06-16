Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) Receives $4.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

SQBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sequential Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sequential Brands Group traded up $0.06, hitting $1.99, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sequential Brands Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 112.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. research analysts predict that Sequential Brands Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 144,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

