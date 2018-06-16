Seren Capital, Ltd. Sells 451,676 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 451,676 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $26,757,286.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,181,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,607,106.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Seren Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealPage alerts:

On Tuesday, June 5th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 166,280 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $10,139,754.40.

On Monday, May 21st, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 45,111 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $2,683,202.28.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 119,484 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $7,213,249.08.

On Friday, May 11th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 279,167 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $16,897,978.51.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 27,304 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $1,438,374.72.

On Thursday, March 29th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 174,432 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $8,965,804.80.

On Monday, March 12th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 27,117 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,447,234.29.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 312,682 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $16,534,624.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40 and a beta of 1.13. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RP. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RP. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RealPage to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.