Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) Holdings Decreased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,515 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Seritage Growth Properties Class A worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A in the first quarter worth about $217,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRG. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

Seritage Growth Properties Class A traded up $0.76, reaching $43.79, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 664,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Seritage Growth Properties Class A has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). Seritage Growth Properties Class A had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Seritage Growth Properties Class A will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 230 wholly-owned properties and 23 joint venture properties totaling over 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

