Service Co. International (SCI) Director W Blair Waltrip Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $49,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,651,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Service Co. International traded up $0.65, hitting $35.96, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,817,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,291,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 301,932 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,501,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

